Death toll continues climbing in Iraq

At least 19 people have been killed in anti-government protests across Iraq which began earlier this week, local media reported Thursday.

PROTESTS STARTED ON TUESDAY

In remarks to Iraqi local media outlets, hospital sources said that the number of people who were killed during Wednesday protests has risen to 10. They added that five people were killed in Maysan province' city of Amara, while five more were killed in the Dhi Qar's city of Nasiriyah.

This brings the number of deaths since the eruption of protests on Tuesday to 19, according to the same sources.

Since Tuesday, protests have broken out across several Iraqi governorates demanding improvement in living conditions and an end to corruption. Security forces have opened fire at protesters to disperse them causing mass casualties.