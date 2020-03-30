Death toll continues to rise in Iran

Iran reported 117 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the death toll in the country to 2, 757, a health official said on Monday.

41,495 INFECTIONS

Iran’s state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 3,186 new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 41,495.

He said 13,911 patients infected with the virus have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

According to the spokesman, 3,511 patients are in critical condition.