Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 988 in Iran

According to the Iranian ministry, a total of 5,389 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

AA | 17.03.2020 - 14:27..
The death toll in Iran from the novel coronavirus outbreak rose to 988, local media reported on Tuesday.

135 DIED IN 24 HOURS

Authorities said 135 people died over the last 24 hours, while 1,178 new cases have emerged, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,169, Iran's state TV network quoted Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

The first case of the coronavirus in the country was confirmed in Qom province on Feb. 19.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher education institutions, calling off sports events and banning government officials from leaving the country.

