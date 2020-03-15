taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.3295
Euro
7.033
Altın
1529.83
Borsa
95605.22
Gram Altın
311.389
Bitcoin
35846.85

Death toll from coronavirus reaches to 724 in Iran

Iranian state TV reported that the Health Ministry confirmed 13,938 cases of coronavirus so far.

AA | 15.03.2020 - 15:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 724, state TV reported on Sunday.

113 PEOPLE DIED IN LAST 24 HOURS

Authorities said 113 people died in the last 24 hours, while 1,209 new cases emerged, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,938, Iran's state TV quoted Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

Death toll from coronavirus reaches to 724 in Iran

A total of 4,590 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, Jahanpour added.

The first case of the coronavirus in the country was confirmed in Qom province on Feb. 19.

Death toll from coronavirus reaches to 724 in Iran

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher learning institutions, calling off sports events and banning government officials from leaving the country.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China reports 10 more deaths from coronavirus
The total number of diagnosed cases climbed to 81,048, based on WHO figures.
Yellow Vests defy coronavirus ban in France
Hundreds of protesters, some wearing protective medical masks, had marched early on Saturday from Montparnasse train station, chanting anti-Macron slogans.
Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be held on time
Japan has 716 confirmed cases and recorded 21 deaths from the virus.
France is on stage 3 alert in battle against coronavirus
Highest level of alert; closure of all places not essential to the public life announced.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Türkiye'de 6. koronavirüs vakası tespit edildi
Türkiye'de 6. koronavirüs vakası tespit edildi
928
Beren ile Kenan korona karantinasına uymadı
Beren ile Kenan korona karantinasına uymadı
659
Umreden gelenler karantina altında
Umreden gelenler karantina altında
385
İlber Ortaylı'dan stokçulara sert tepki
İlber Ortaylı'dan stokçulara sert tepki
352
Luiz Gustavo: Sorumluluğu kabul etmeliyiz
Luiz Gustavo: Sorumluluğu kabul etmeliyiz
114
Sarı Yelekliler, polisi korona ile korkuttu
Sarı Yelekliler, polisi korona ile korkuttu
64
Yunanistan sınırı, havadan ve karadan gözetleniyor
Yunanistan sınırı, havadan ve karadan gözetleniyor
48
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir