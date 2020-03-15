Death toll from coronavirus reaches to 724 in Iran

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 724, state TV reported on Sunday.

113 PEOPLE DIED IN LAST 24 HOURS

Authorities said 113 people died in the last 24 hours, while 1,209 new cases emerged, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,938, Iran's state TV quoted Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

A total of 4,590 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, Jahanpour added.

The first case of the coronavirus in the country was confirmed in Qom province on Feb. 19.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher learning institutions, calling off sports events and banning government officials from leaving the country.