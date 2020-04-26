Death toll from coronavirus rises to 26,384 in Italy

Italy's death toll has risen to 26,384, with 415 new fatalities over the past day, health authorities said Saturday.

However, data indicated a flattening of the curve as infections fell for the sixth day in a row.

A TOTAL OF 63,120 PEOPLE WERE RECOVERED

According to the Italian Civil Protection Department, the tally of infections stands at 105,847.

Meanwhile, recoveries spiked to 63,120 as the number of patients under intensive care continued to fall.

The epicenter of the Italian outbreak remains the northern Lombardy region, where fatalities continue to rise, reaching 13,269, more than half of the country's total deaths.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has clarified that the government intends to start lifting the nationwide lockdown “gradually,” respecting all the necessary precautions in terms of social distancing to keep the contagion curve under control.