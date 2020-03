The death toll from coronavirus in Iraq rose to 40, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

122 RECOVERED SO FAR

In a statement, the ministry said the total number of the coronavirus cases in the country has reached 458.

Also, 122 people have so far recovered from the virus,the statement added.

The data shows nearly 549,600 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 24,800 and over 127,500 recoveries.