With 87 new deaths, Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus has climbed to 812, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 38,226 as 4,117 more people tested positive for the virus, the ministry said.

With 264 new recoveries, number of people recovering from coronavirus in Turkey climbs to 1,846.





Nearly 2,500 people are held in intense care or intubation.