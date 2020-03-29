Death toll from coronavirus surges to 108

As many as 16 more people died of coronavirus in Turkey in the past 24 hours, the Turkish health minister said on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 108.

445 PEOPLE ARE IN THE INTENSIVE CARE UNITS

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 7,402, as 1,704 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter.

A total of 70 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the announced data, which said 445 patients were being treated at intensive care units.

Also, 7,641 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the number of overall tests carried out so far stood at 55,464.