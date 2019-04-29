taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9341
Euro
6.6305
Altın
1282.38
Borsa
94838.01
Gram Altın
244.613

Death toll from Indonesia's floods and landslides climbs

The death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia's Bengkulu province and the capital of Jakarta jumped to 31 on Monday while the search for 13 missing people continued.

AA | 29.04.2019 - 12:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll from floods in western Indonesia climbed to 31 on Monday, according to the national disaster management agency.

31 DEAD

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) said 29 people died in the Bengkulu province on the southwest coast of Sumatra, while four were injured  two seriously and 13 remain missing.

Death toll from Indonesia's floods and landslides climbs

Some 13,000 people have been affected by flooding and landslides, and 12,000 disaster victims have been relocated. A total of 184 homes, seven educational facilities, and a great many roads and other pieces of infrastructure were damaged.

Death toll from Indonesia's floods and landslides climbs

Last week two people died from flooding in the capital Jakarta and more than 2,000 were displaced. Search and rescue operations in the disaster area are ongoing. More than 100 people died following Papua floods last month in eastern Indonesia.

Landslides and flooding are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April, when rain lashes the vast tropical archipelago.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Alanyasporlu futbolcuları taşıyan araç kaza yaptı

Alanyasporlu futbolcuları taşıyan araç kaza yaptı

71
Josef Sural hayatını kaybetti

Josef Sural hayatını kaybetti

69
Alanyaspor Başkanı: Şoför uyuyakalmış

Alanyaspor Başkanı: Şoför uyuyakalmış

42
Dört yabancı haber kanalı Türkiye'de haber kanalı kurdu

Dört yabancı haber kanalı Türkiye'de haber kanalı kurdu

405
Esad, YPG kontrolündeki Rakka'ya operasyon başlattı

Esad, YPG kontrolündeki Rakka'ya operasyon başlattı

172
Sel felaketi gönüllüleri Başbakan Trudeau’yu haşladı

Sel felaketi gönüllüleri Başbakan Trudeau’yu haşladı

131
CHP Erzurum'un Çat ilçesini kaybetti

CHP Erzurum'un Çat ilçesini kaybetti

86
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir