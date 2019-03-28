taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5584
Euro
6.32365
Altın
1294.265
Borsa
92044.12
Gram Altın
230.772

Death toll from Iran flooding rises to 44

Flooding causes $170 million worth of material damage, according to local officials.

AA | 28.03.2019 - 17:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The official death from this week’s wave of torrential flooding in Iran rose to 44 on Thursday.

44 DEAD

Iran’s Mehr News Agency quoted Hamidreza Khankeh, deputy head of Iran’s emergency directorate, as saying that 21 people had been killed in Fars province; seven in Golestan province; five in Mazandaran province; three in North Khorasan province; two in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province; two in Lorestan province; and one each in the Kermanshah, Khuzestan, Semnan and Hamadan provinces.

Death toll from Iran flooding rises to 44

An estimated 47,000 others, according to Khankeh, have been hospitalized after suffering injuries.

Death toll from Iran flooding rises to 44

On Wednesday, local officials said that the flooding triggered by excessive rainfall had caused some $170 million worth of material damage.

Death toll from Iran flooding rises to 44

Death toll from Iran flooding rises to 44

Death toll from Iran flooding rises to 44

Death toll from Iran flooding rises to 44

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ORC'nin 31 Mart öncesi son anketi

ORC'nin 31 Mart öncesi son anketi

366
The Guardian'dan tehdit dolu Türkiye yazısı

The Guardian'dan tehdit dolu Türkiye yazısı

254
Yavuz Sultan Selim Köprüsü'nde 344 km hız yaptı

Yavuz Sultan Selim Köprüsü'nde 344 km hız yaptı

121
Bankalar Hadise'ye kredi vermiyor

Bankalar Hadise'ye kredi vermiyor

78
Fikret Orman'ın ziyareti Beşiktaşlıları kızdırdı

Fikret Orman'ın ziyareti Beşiktaşlıları kızdırdı

201
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan yerli otomobil uyarısı

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan yerli otomobil uyarısı

160
Ahmet Şık'ın terörist hayranlığı

Ahmet Şık'ın terörist hayranlığı

330
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir