taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4373
Euro
6.2374
Altın
1314.87
Borsa
92572.53
Gram Altın
230.512

Death toll from Iran floods climbs to 27

Urgent assistance delivered to 43,000 people in 293 cities and villages, according to Iranian Red Crescent.

AA | 27.03.2019 - 15:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The official death toll following a wave of torrential flooding across Iran rose to 27 on Wednesday.

HUNDREDS OF OTHERS WERE INJURED

According to local media reports, 19 people were killed in the city of Shiraz; two each in Iran’s northeastern Golestan province and southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province; and one each in the provinces of Kermanshah, Lorestan, Khuzestan and Semnan.

Death toll from Iran floods climbs to 27

Hundreds of others in 25 out of 31 provinces were reportedly injured by the flooding, which was triggered by torrential rainfall.

Death toll from Iran floods climbs to 27

According to Mortaza Salemi, head of the Iranian Red Crescent, humanitarian assistance has been delivered to more than 43,000 people in 293 affected cities and villages.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

198
Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

81
PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

288
Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

171
Kandil'deki operasyonda vurulan teröristler

Kandil'deki operasyonda vurulan teröristler

282
Amberin Zaman teröristlerin vurulduğuna inanamadı

Amberin Zaman teröristlerin vurulduğuna inanamadı

163
Mazhar Alanson, geçmişiyle bugününü kıyasladı

Mazhar Alanson, geçmişiyle bugününü kıyasladı

114
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir