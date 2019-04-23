Death toll from Philippine earthquake rises

The death toll from a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines has risen to 11, local media reported Tuesday.

OPERATIONS CONTINUE

Search and rescue operations are continuing for 30 people buried under a supermarket that collapsed early Monday in the town of Porac in Pampanga province, said disaster officials. "They [rescuers] still hear at least one person who is still alive. This person is buried under concrete slabs," Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda told reporters.

The epicenter of the quake was the city of Gutad, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the capital Manila, the US Geological Survey said Monday.

The quake, which occurred at a shallow depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles), caused panic in Manila, and some hotels and shopping centers were evacuated.

At least 52 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake.