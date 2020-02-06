taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9878
Euro
6.5897
Altın
1565.63
Borsa
122542.67
Gram Altın
301.188
Bitcoin
58306.62

Death toll from rises to 41 in Turkey avalanches

Ringed by gigantic mountains, Bahcesaray district frequently faces harsh winter conditions.

AA | 06.02.2020 - 17:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll rose to 41 from two avalanches in eastern Turkey, according to authorities on Thursday.

75 OTHERS WERE INJURED IN TWO AVALANCHES

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that 75 people were injured in the avalanches as search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Death toll from rises to 41 in Turkey avalanches

The first avalanche buried a minibus in Bahcesaray district of Van province on Tuesday.

Death toll from rises to 41 in Turkey avalanches

While a rescue team was going to join search and rescue efforts, the second avalanche struck their vehicle and the team was engulfed by snow on Wednesday.

Death toll from rises to 41 in Turkey avalanches

Death toll from rises to 41 in Turkey avalanches

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey holds military ceremony for avalanche victims
On Wednesday two avalanches in eastern Turkey have killed 38 people, most of them buried by the second fall while working to rescue victims of the first.
President Erdoğan wishes mercy over deaths in Turkey
On Wednesday, at least 33 people were killed and 75 injured after they were buried under an avalanche in eastern Turkey along with the deadly plane crash who killed 3 in Istanbul.
Russia to send delegation to Turkey to examine Syria attack
In the recent phone conversation, President Erdoğan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin addressed all the issues extensively and reiterated cooperation.
Turkey deploys military reinforcement near Syria border
A fresh military convoy was sent to the Syrian border on February 06, 2020, after the Assad regime forces' attack against Turkish troops.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN Türk'te siyaset yapan eski pilot yayından alındı
CNN Türk'te siyaset yapan eski pilot yayından alındı
430
Uçak kazasından geriye kalan acı hikaye
Uçak kazasından geriye kalan acı hikaye
93
Kaza öncesi kulenin pilotu uyardığı ortaya çıktı
Kaza öncesi kulenin pilotu uyardığı ortaya çıktı
152
Pegasus, basının kazanın üzerine gitmesini istemiyor
Pegasus, basının kazanın üzerine gitmesini istemiyor
253
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
276
CZN Burak'ın mekanında cinayet iddiası
CZN Burak'ın mekanında cinayet iddiası
162
Uçak kazasında suç pilotta mı kulede mi
Uçak kazasında suç pilotta mı kulede mi
150
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir