A total of 157 people in Iran have died of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll up to 2,234, said Iranian health authorities on Thursday.

2,389 NEW CASES REPORTED

Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,389 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 29,406.

“The number of new infected cases was 2,389 in the past 24 hours,” Jahanpur said, calling on Iranians to stay at home.