Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak reaches 2,347

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak rose Saturday to 2,347, according to that country’s National Health Commission.

VIRUS POSES MORE OF A RISK TO ELDERLY, MEN

The agency said there are 76,288 confirmed cases of the virus, now known as COVID-19, 11,477 of which are in critical condition. More than 20,000 people have been discharged from hospitals after successfully recovering.

In an earlier statement, Chinese health authorities said the virus posed more of a risk to the elderly, men and people suffering from diseases.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the US, the UK, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.