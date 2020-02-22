taraftar değil haberciyiz
Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak reaches 2,347

According to the latest reports, 109 people have died in the past 24 hours.

AA | 22.02.2020 - 09:38..
The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak rose Saturday to 2,347, according to that country’s National Health Commission.

VIRUS POSES MORE OF A RISK TO ELDERLY, MEN

The agency said there are 76,288 confirmed cases of the virus, now known as COVID-19, 11,477 of which are in critical condition. More than 20,000 people have been discharged from hospitals after successfully recovering.

Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak reaches 2,347

In an earlier statement, Chinese health authorities said the virus posed more of a risk to the elderly, men and people suffering from diseases.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the US, the UK, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

AB liderleri bütçe konusunda anlaşamadı
55
Hurda Bank ile dolandırıp 2,5 milyon lira vurgun yaptı
42
BBC'nin algı operasyonu çöktü
249
İtalya'da 24 saatte 17 koronavirüs vakası ve 1 ölüm
21
Süleyman Soylu, otobüs firmalarını uyardı: İfşa edeceğiz
56
İsrail'de ilk koronavirüsü vakası
88
Ryanair CEO'su Müslüman erkeklere terörist dedi
46
