taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0458
Euro
6.555
Altın
1580.37
Borsa
120814.42
Gram Altın
307.361
Bitcoin
60223.92

Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,771

More than 100 people have died in the past 24 hours while nearly 2,048 new cases have been detected.

AA | 17.02.2020 - 11:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 1,771 the country’s National Health Commission said Monday.

AT LEAST 105 PEOPLE DIED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Authorities said 70,548 confirmed cases have been reported, while in the last 24 hours, 105 people have died and almost 2,048 new cases have been detected.

Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,771

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland stands at 57 in Hong Kong and 10 in Macau. Both are special administrative regions. The number of those under medical observation dropped to 150,539.

Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,771

The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,771

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the US, the UK, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,771

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China not able to stop deaths in outbreak
More than 140 people died in past 24 hours, almost 2,280 new cases detected
Trump defends right to interfere in criminal cases
The attorney general, William Barr, had been accused of bowing to presidential pressure
Israeli attack kills 7 in Damascus
Since the outbreak of the Syria conflict in early 2011, Israel has occasionally struck positions inside the war-torn country.
Chinese gov’t orders cremation for coronavirus victims
According to the local media, more than 120 people have died in the last 24 hours.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
37 ilde PKK operasyonunun bilançosu
37 ilde PKK operasyonunun bilançosu
147
Kadir Şeker'in soruşturmasında sona geliniyor
Kadir Şeker'in soruşturmasında sona geliniyor
165
ABD Başkanı Trump, Daytona 500 yarışlarının startını verdi
ABD Başkanı Trump, Daytona 500 yarışlarının startını verdi
14
Caroline Yilmaz: Serdar Ortaç’ın tipi enterasan
Caroline Yilmaz: Serdar Ortaç’ın tipi enterasan
16
Çin'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 1775'e çıktı
Çin'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 1775'e çıktı
48
Elazığ’da kuzuların anneleriyle buluşması
Elazığ’da kuzuların anneleriyle buluşması
28
Bolu'da hırsızlar, onlarca kalorifer peteğini çaldı
Bolu'da hırsızlar, onlarca kalorifer peteğini çaldı
19
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir