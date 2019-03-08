Death toll in Nigeria from Lassa fever outbreak hits 93

The death toll in Nigeria from the latest outbreak of Lassa fever has risen to 93, according to official figures released Thursday.

As of March 3, 1,374 suspected cases and 93 deaths have been recorded across 21 states, including the capital, Abuja, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in its weekly situation report. That translates to 39 new confirmed cases across six states and eight new casualties in Edo, Ondo and Kogi states from Feb. 25 to March 3.

The government said the disease is gradually being rolled back as officials work with the World Health Organization (WHO) to tackle the outbreak.

Lassa fever, named after a Nigerian village in northeastern Borno state where it was first discovered in the 1960s, is transmitted from the excreta or urine of Mastomys rats, which are commonly known as “multimammate rats”. Symptoms include fever, headache, dizziness, sore throat, malaise, cough, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and hearing loss. No vaccine has been discovered for its prevention.