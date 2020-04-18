taraftar değil haberciyiz
Death toll in Spain from coronavirus hits 20,000

Spain has also recently ordered a recall of nearly 1 million masks that were proven to be ineffective. Spain’s health professionals had been using them for weeks.

Death toll in Spain from coronavirus hits 20,000

The death toll in Spain from the coronavirus rose to 20,043, as 565 more people died in the country, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

74,662 HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

The country’s total confirmed cases also jumped by another 4,499, bringing the total to 192,920. Since the beginning of the crisis, 74,662 people have been reported to have recovered from the disease in Spain.

Death toll in Spain from coronavirus hits 20,000

Spain, like the UK government, also previously purchased allegedly flawed rapid test kits from a Chinese manufacturer.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to address the nation today to directly propose extending the lockdown until May 11.

