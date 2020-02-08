Death toll in virus outbreak reaches to 723

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak climbed to 723, the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) said Saturday.

NEW CASES HAVE BEEN DETECTED

Authorities said 34,546 confirmed cases have been reported and 86 people have died and more than 3,000 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

The number of people under medical observation rose to 185,555 while the number of those thought to be infected stands at 27,657.

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland reached 26 in Hong Kong and 10 in Macau.