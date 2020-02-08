taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0163
Euro
6.5886
Altın
1570.14
Borsa
121015.14
Gram Altın
303.745
Bitcoin
58619.04

Death toll in virus outbreak reaches to 723

The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

AA | 08.02.2020 - 10:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak climbed to 723, the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) said Saturday.

NEW CASES HAVE BEEN DETECTED

Authorities said 34,546 confirmed cases have been reported and 86 people have died and more than 3,000 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

Death toll in virus outbreak reaches to 723

The number of people under medical observation rose to 185,555 while the number of those thought to be infected stands at 27,657.

Death toll in virus outbreak reaches to 723 WATCH

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland reached 26 in Hong Kong and 10 in Macau.

Death toll in virus outbreak reaches to 723

Death toll in virus outbreak reaches to 723

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump removes second impeachment witness from office
According to the US media, the firings of the major impeachment witnesses were meant to send a message that siding against Trump will not be tolerated.
Haftar forces target Mitiga Airport in Libya
Since early April, forces loyal to Haftar have been launching a campaign to capture Tripoli from forces of the GNA, Libya's UN-recognized government.
Al-Qaeda leader al-Raymi killed by US strike
The slain leader has become the third major figure the U.S. targeted in recent months.
Doctor who warned coronavirus outbreak dies in China
A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
KKTC Cumhurbaşkanı: Türkiye'ye bağlanma ihtimali korkunç
KKTC Cumhurbaşkanı: Türkiye'ye bağlanma ihtimali korkunç
861
Yasa dışı bahis oynayanlara da ceza
Yasa dışı bahis oynayanlara da ceza
89
Cem Yılmaz ile Serenay Sarıkaya Atina'da
Cem Yılmaz ile Serenay Sarıkaya Atina'da
130
İstanbul'da ulaşım zammı İmamoğlu'na soruldu
İstanbul'da ulaşım zammı İmamoğlu'na soruldu
552
İstanbul’da beklenen kar yağışı başladı
İstanbul’da beklenen kar yağışı başladı
38
Alper Potuk'un çapkınlık gecesi
Alper Potuk'un çapkınlık gecesi
41
Trump: Demokratlar 'Trump sendromu' yaşıyor
Trump: Demokratlar 'Trump sendromu' yaşıyor
24
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir