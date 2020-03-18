taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4707
Euro
7.0646
Altın
1510.31
Borsa
86483.67
Gram Altın
313.889
Bitcoin
34735.16

Death toll jumps to 600 in Spain

Land borders with EU countries have also been established, and in over 24-hours, the government reported that 834 people have been denied entry to Spain.

AA | 18.03.2020 - 17:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least 598 people have lost their lives in Spain due to COVID-19 and another 13,716 have been confirmed to have the virus, according to data released by the Spanish Health Ministry on Wednesday.

FOURTH-WORST AFFECTED COUNTRY

The country reported over 100 deaths and 2,500 new confirmed cases in one day, while other 774 are in intensive care units (ICUs).

“At the moment, there are some ICUs that are overwhelmed, but most in the country are still functioning normally,” said Fernando Simon, head of Spain’s emergency services.

Death toll jumps to 600 in Spain

Spain is the fourth-worst affected country in the world by the pandemic and has been in lockdown since last Saturday evening.

On Wednesday, a director of the Spanish police force confirmed in a press conference that 73 people have been detained for not obeying the emergency law, which forbids people from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons.

Death toll jumps to 600 in Spain

On Tuesday, Spain’s Prime Minister announced the largest economic stimulus in the country’s history to deal with the economic impacts of the virus -- valued at up to €200 billion ($219 billion). It will mobilize liquidity for businesses and guarantee basic social protections for those affected by the virus.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus could kill 3.5 million in Iran, study suggests
According to recent research, around 3.5 million people may die in Iran from the coronavirus if quarantine measures are not effectively enforced.
First dog to catch coronavirus dies after quarantine in Hong Kong
The dog had returned home to its owner on Saturday, after it was released from quarantine.
NBA star Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus
Four members of the Brooklyn Nets, including superstar Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after the NBA halted plays.
Israel's coronavirus cases reach to 427
Israeli Health Ministry reported 90 new cases, 236 people hospitalized, 5 infected people in serious condition.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Karantina konusunda ayrımcılık yapılıyor iddiası
Karantina konusunda ayrımcılık yapılıyor iddiası
1076
Sağlık Bakanı: Koronavirüsten bir hastamızı kaybettik
Sağlık Bakanı: Koronavirüsten bir hastamızı kaybettik
736
Türkiye'deki koronavirüs vaka sayısı 98'e yükseldi
Türkiye'deki koronavirüs vaka sayısı 98'e yükseldi
495
Doktor Mehmet Öz'den koronavirüs için ilginç öneri
Doktor Mehmet Öz'den koronavirüs için ilginç öneri
378
Erdoğan Türkiye'deki korona vakalarını değerlendirdi
Erdoğan Türkiye'deki korona vakalarını değerlendirdi
529
ABD'de koronavirüs salgını, tüm eyaletlere yayıldı
ABD'de koronavirüs salgını, tüm eyaletlere yayıldı
68
BDDK, kredi borcunda gecikmesi süresini 180 gün yaptı
BDDK, kredi borcunda gecikmesi süresini 180 gün yaptı
101
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir