Death toll nears 600 in US

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states of the country.

AA | 24.03.2020 - 13:09..
The coronavirus death toll in the US neared 600 on Tuesday, while the number of cases reached 46,450, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University.

The sobering new figures put the US in the top three countries worldwide with the most cases, after Italy and China.

333 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

New York City and the northwestern state of Washington – where the country’s first case was reported in late January – are the hardest hit, with 125 and 113 fatalities, respectively.

In all, 333 people diagnosed with coronavirus in the US have recovered from the disease so far.

The Johns Hopkins figures exceed the official tally compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are updated daily but only for cases reported by 4 p.m. local time (2000GMT) the preceding day.

Confirmed cases rise to 1,656 in Israel
Last week, the Israeli government decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones as part of its fight against the virus.
Hong Kong bans tourist arrivals due to outbreak
The city government announced 39 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 30 of which had a recent travel history, bringing its total to 357.
United Nations encourage people on plastic awareness
The statement suggests ways for families to raise children's awareness of plastic pollution as schools close in many countries.
6-year-old child dies from coronavirus, Iran reports
Although elderly people are at higher risk for severe illness, doctors warn that the disease can lead to fatal consequences also to children and young people with weakened immune systems.
