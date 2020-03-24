Death toll nears 600 in US

The coronavirus death toll in the US neared 600 on Tuesday, while the number of cases reached 46,450, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University.

The sobering new figures put the US in the top three countries worldwide with the most cases, after Italy and China.

333 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

New York City and the northwestern state of Washington – where the country’s first case was reported in late January – are the hardest hit, with 125 and 113 fatalities, respectively.

In all, 333 people diagnosed with coronavirus in the US have recovered from the disease so far.

The Johns Hopkins figures exceed the official tally compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are updated daily but only for cases reported by 4 p.m. local time (2000GMT) the preceding day.