Death toll raises in Russian missile test explosion

In a statement released late on Friday, Rosatom said five of its employees had died as a result of the accident and three more were being treated for burns.

AA | 11.08.2019 - 09:25..
A nuclear missile test caused an explosion at a Russian northern military base, according to a statement released by the Russian Atomic Agency (Rosatom) on Saturday.

"EXPLOSION DID NOT CAUSE CONTAMINATION"

Rosatom said five employees died as a result of a test on Thursday morning involving "isotopic sources of fuel on a liquid propulsion unit" in Severodvinsk town in Arkhangelsk.

Death toll raises in Russian missile test explosion

Russian Defense Ministry said the explosion did not result in nuclear contamination, which Rosatom also confirmed.

Earlier this week a series of explosions thundered an ammunition depot in Achinsk town in Siberia, killing one person.

