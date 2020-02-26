taraftar değil haberciyiz
Death toll reaches 2,760 across world in virus outbreak

Coronavirus also reached the US military deployed in the country, which said one of its soldiers has also tested positive.

26.02.2020
The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak

MORE THAN 78,064 PEOPLE WERE EFFECTED BY COVID-19

The commission said 52 people have died in the past 24 hours while 406 new cases were found by health authorities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 79,108.

Around 78,064 people are currently under medical care, while the number of discharged patients totals around 29,745.

Outside mainland China, there are 85 registered cases in Hong Kong and 10 others in Macau.

Cases of the deadly coronavirus are spreading faster in South Korea, as the number jumped past 1,100, local media reported. The people infected include a US soldier posted in the country, Yonhap news reported.

Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said coronavirus cases reached 1,146 today, as nearly 210,000 followers of a particular Christian sect were being examined. Twelve people have died of the disease.

Most new cases were centered at a branch of the sect – believed to be center of rapid infections – in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo.

