Death toll rises 123 in bomb blasts in Afghanistan

A suicide bomb attack at a wedding in Kabul on Saturday killed 123 people and wounded at least 190, an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman said.

REUTERS | 20.08.2019 - 10:05..
The number of people wounded in multiple bomb blasts in the Afghan city of Jalalabad has risen to 123, officials said on Tuesday, a day after 14 bombs exploded in public squares, markets and outside restaurants in the eastern city.

BLAST IN KABUL WEDDING HALL

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but Daesh and the Taliban militants operate in the area, which borders Pakistan.

Death toll rises 123 in bomb blasts in Afghanistan

Gulzada Sangar, a government health official in Jalalabad, said no deaths were reported in the blasts, which struck as the country marked the 100th anniversary of its independence.

Death toll rises 123 in bomb blasts in Afghanistan

An Daesh suicide attack on a crowded Kabul wedding hall killed 63 people on Saturday.

Death toll rises 123 in bomb blasts in Afghanistan

Death toll rises 123 in bomb blasts in Afghanistan

