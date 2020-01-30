taraftar değil haberciyiz
Death toll rises to 170 in China’s coronavirus outbreak

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide, and many airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.

AA | 30.01.2020 - 11:30..
The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 170, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

VIRUS SPREAD ACROSS 30 PROVINCES

Some 7,711 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, have been reported in China. The Tibet autonomous region has also reported one suspected case.

It was reported that 38 people have died in the last 24 hours and a total of 12,167 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan city, has spread across 30 provinces in the country. Tens of cases have also been reported in Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Thailand, the US, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam.

Chinese authorities last week announced plans to extend the Lunar New Year holiday, which was originally set to end on Jan. 30, in a bid to reduce mass gatherings and to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) held a meeting last Thursday, where it postponed a decision on declaring the outbreak a health emergency, saying it needed more information about the virus.

A WHO emergency panel will reconvene later Thursday to discuss the threat of the deadly virus.

