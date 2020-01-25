Death toll rises to 22 in eastern Turkey

The death toll from Friday's powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 22, the country's interior minister said on Saturday.

39 OTHERS WERE RESCUED FROM THE COLLAPSED BUILDINGS

"Four people died in Malatya's Doganyol [town] and 18 others in Elazig," said Suleyman Soylu at a news conference in quake-hit Elazig province.

A total of 39 people were also rescued from the rubble of collapsed houses and buildings, Soylu added.

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit eastern Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT) on Friday, with its epicenter in Sivrice district, along with neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia.