Death toll rises to 22 in eastern Turkey

39 people rescued from the rubble of collapsed houses, buildings, says Turkish interior minister.

AA | 25.01.2020 - 12:21..
The death toll from Friday's powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 22, the country's interior minister said on Saturday.

39 OTHERS WERE RESCUED FROM THE COLLAPSED BUILDINGS

"Four people died in Malatya's Doganyol [town] and 18 others in Elazig," said Suleyman Soylu at a news conference in quake-hit Elazig province.

Death toll rises to 22 in eastern Turkey

A total of 39 people were also rescued from the rubble of collapsed houses and buildings, Soylu added.

Death toll rises to 22 in eastern Turkey

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit eastern Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT) on Friday, with its epicenter in Sivrice district, along with neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia.

Death toll rises to 22 in eastern Turkey

Death toll rises to 22 in eastern Turkey

The search and rescue operations are continuing and the death toll could rise, said the ministry.
Turkish Disaster Presidency earlier announced that at least 20 were killed and many others were wounded.
Hundreds of rescue personnel from different provinces were transferred to areas jolted by the disaster.
A number of countries and foreign diplomatic missions to Turkey sent condolences Friday including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Greece and the EU.
