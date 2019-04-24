taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8694
Euro
6.5843
Altın
1271.86
Borsa
96294.47
Gram Altın
239.7

Death toll rises to 359 in Sri Lanka terror attacks

The death toll from the Easter Sunday suicide bombing attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka rose to 359, police said on Wednesday without providing any further details.

AA | 24.04.2019 - 10:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll from Sunday's multiple terror attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 359, a police official said.

359 DEAD

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said 18 more people were held in an operation carried out following the attacks, raising the total number of suspects under arrest to 58. Gunasekara did not provide any further details regarding the nationalities of the suspects. Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks, local media reported.

Death toll rises to 359 in Sri Lanka terror attacks

On Easter Sunday, a total of eight explosions targeted eight different locations in and outside Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

Death toll rises to 359 in Sri Lanka terror attacks

The bombings hit churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa cities, as well as Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand, and Shangri La hotels in Colombo. Sri Lanka has declared April 23 a national day of mourning.

Death toll rises to 359 in Sri Lanka terror attacks

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun aracına saldıran kadın yanına da gitmiş

Kılıçdaroğlu'nun aracına saldıran kadın yanına da gitmiş

157
Yasmin Erbil sunucu oluyor

Yasmin Erbil sunucu oluyor

37
Bahçeli, MHP'li vekilin uluma videosunu değerlendirdi

Bahçeli, MHP'li vekilin uluma videosunu değerlendirdi

153
Küçük çocuğun Almanya hayranlığı Kılıçdaroğlu'na soruldu

Küçük çocuğun Almanya hayranlığı Kılıçdaroğlu'na soruldu

437
Mansur Yavaş, Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldırı gününü anlattı

Mansur Yavaş, Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldırı gününü anlattı

127
Girdiği komadan 27 yıl sonra uyandı

Girdiği komadan 27 yıl sonra uyandı

13
ABD, YPG'ye destek için 21 ülkeden yardım istedi

ABD, YPG'ye destek için 21 ülkeden yardım istedi

70
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir