Death toll rises to 4,958 in Iran

According to the country's statement, 1,000 new cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number to almost 79,500.

Death toll rises to 4,958 in Iran

Iran on Thursday reported 89 new fatalities from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 4,958, state media said on Thursday.

1,499 MORE TESTED POSITIVE

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,499 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 79,494.

Death toll rises to 4,958 in Iran

Jahanpour said 54,064 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,563 patients are in critical condition.

Germany health minister says the outbreak is manageable
Germany has the fifth-highest coronavirus caseload behind the United States, Spain, Italy, and France at nearly 134,000.
Belgium’s death toll surpasses 5,000
The National Security Council decided on Tuesday to extend lockdown measures till 3 May with basically the same conditions applied past month.
British professor admits UK was too slow to react
More than 13,729 people with coronavirus have died in British hospitals, though new official data indicates the true death toll could be much larger.
Australia’s social distance measure may continue for year
Australia has more than 6,520 cases of the coronavirus while the death toll rose to 65 after a coronavirus patient was reported to have died on Friday.
