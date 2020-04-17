Death toll rises to 4,958 in Iran

Iran on Thursday reported 89 new fatalities from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 4,958, state media said on Thursday.

1,499 MORE TESTED POSITIVE

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,499 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 79,494.

Jahanpour said 54,064 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,563 patients are in critical condition.