Death toll rises to 637 in coronavirus outbreak

Mainland China reports 73 new coronavirus deaths on February 6, toll rises to 637.

REUTERS | 07.02.2020 - 14:08..
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has reached 637 as of the end of Thursday, up by 73 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday.

THERE ARE NEW CONFIRMED INFECTIONS

Out of the total rise in the toll, central Hubei province - epicenter of the outbreak - reported 69 deaths, including 64 in the provincial capital Wuhan.

Across mainland China, there were 3,143 new confirmed infections on Thursday, bringing the total so far to 31,161.

