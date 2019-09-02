taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8123
Euro
6.3846
Altın
1522
Borsa
97626.7
Gram Altın
284.391

Death toll rises to 8 in from Texas shooting

Authorities stated that the death toll in the Texas mass shooting increased to eight Sunday, including the gunman.

AA | 02.09.2019 - 11:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll from Saturday's mass shooting in the southern US state of Texas has risen to eight, with 22 other people injured on Sunday, state authorities said on Sunday.

Two victims, who were injured in the shootings in Odessa and Midland, succumbed to their wounds on Sunday, raising the death toll to seven.

THE MOTIVE OF THE SHOOTING REMAINS UNCLEAR

On Saturday, a gunman, who hijacked a US mail truck, was roaming the streets of Odessa and Midland cities and shooting at random people.

Death toll rises to 8 in from Texas shooting

Midland Police Department confirmed that the active shooter, a white man in his mid-30s, was shot and killed at the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

Death toll rises to 8 in from Texas shooting

Also on Saturday, at least 10 teenagers were injured in a shooting during a football game in the southern US state of Alabama, according to local media.

Death toll rises to 8 in from Texas shooting

The incidents came less than a month after a deadly racist shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed 22 people and injured 24 others. It brought fresh calls for tighter gun control in the US, which sees more gun deaths per capita than any other industrialized nation.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Murat Bardakçı: 2. Dünya Savaşı'nda 22 bin şehit verdik

Murat Bardakçı: 2. Dünya Savaşı'nda 22 bin şehit verdik

186
Galatasaray, Diagne-Brugge görüşmesini KAP'a bildirdi

Galatasaray, Diagne-Brugge görüşmesini KAP'a bildirdi

90
ABD'yi tehdit eden Dorian'ın şiddeti 5'e yükseldi

ABD'yi tehdit eden Dorian'ın şiddeti 5'e yükseldi

62
Ünal Karaman: Oyuncularım pes etmedi

Ünal Karaman: Oyuncularım pes etmedi

32
Kelly Brook yine Bodrum'da

Kelly Brook yine Bodrum'da

38
Türkiye'de transfer dönemi bitiyor

Türkiye'de transfer dönemi bitiyor

14
Büyüme rakamları açıklandı

Büyüme rakamları açıklandı

178
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir