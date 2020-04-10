Death toll surpasses 3,000 in Belgium

Belgium reported 494 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the tally to 3,019, the Federal Public Service of Health announced on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, 325 more people lost their lives, marking the highest daily figure since the previous record of 283 cases reported a day before. Also, 1,684 new infections were diagnosed, which raises the sum of COVID-19 patients to 26,667 since the outbreak of the virus.

60-BILLION-EURO ECONOMIC FALLOUT IS EXPECTED

This week’s promising trend of declining hospitalizations also stopped by Friday. The number of people treated in healthcare facilities has risen 20% in a day, bringing the full number up to 5,610.

A €60-billion ($65-billion) economic fallout is expected this year due to the strict limitations on public life imposed three weeks ago to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The measures only allow people to leave their homes only for buying food and medicine, visiting a doctor, helping someone in need or going to work -- unless home office is an option for them. Only supermarkets and pharmacies can stay open, while snack bars and restaurants are just allowed to offer food for take-away.