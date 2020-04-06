Death toll surpasses 8,000 in France

The Paris Marathon was to be held on Sunday, April 5, but France finds itself in another sort of race, one against time, to beat the coronavirus which has so far killed 8,078 in the country.

The country's current death toll includes 357 deaths in hospitals and 161 in nursing homes.

6,978 PATIENTS ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS

The country has reported 70,478 cases in total, while 51,557 of them have been hospitalized, with 6,978 in intensive care. The numbers were announced late Sunday by Director General of Health Jerome Salomon in his daily briefing to the press.

The number of those in intensive care is up by only 140 from the previous day -- a significant drop, and a positive sign. A total of 16,183 patients have recovered so far.

As the number of infections stabilizes and the curve flattens, the next few days will prove crucial in considering a further extension of the lockdown, and whether certain sectors of the population can be allowed to return to everyday life.