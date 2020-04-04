taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7342
Euro
7.2869
Altın
1618.28
Borsa
89552.61
Gram Altın
350.572
Bitcoin
45018.05

Deaths from coronavirus rise to 11,744 in Spain

Only Italy has a death toll higher than Spain with over 14,600 reported fatalities.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Deaths from coronavirus rise to 11,744 in Spain

Spain recorded the lowest daily deaths of this week on Saturday, the country's Health Ministry said.

809 DEATHS IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

With 809 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country stands at 11,744. Additionally, 7,026 new cases were confirmed, bringing the tally to 124,000.

Yet with Italy’s population of 60 million and Spain’s population of 46 million, Spain has almost reached the same proportional mortality as its Mediterranean neighbor.

Deaths from coronavirus rise to 11,744 in Spain

Spain also surpassed Italy in the number of confirmed cases in a day. Only the United States has reported more cases.

More than 56,000 people have had to be hospatilized in Spain after contracting the virus, overwhelming the country's intensive care units.

Hospitals overflowing with bodies in Spain WATCH

Data suggests that patients older than 80 years old are rarely admitted in intensive care units.

Spain is also expected to extend its lockdown until April 25, marking 45 days since the quarantine began. This week, economic data confirmed that the month of March was the worst for job losses in Spain’s history.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia coronavirus cases hit 4,700
According to the latest reports, the death toll reached 43 as of Sunday.
China mourns coronavirus victims
More than 3,300 people in mainland China have died in the epidemic, which first surfaced in the central province of Hubei late last year.
IMF: This is way worse than 2008 global financial crisis
Never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy come to a standstill, head of the International Monetary Fund Georgieva said.
Coronavirus cases surpass 1.1 million around world
According to the US university's data, there are 1,100,283 confirmed coronavirus cases globally.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul’a giriş ve çıkışlara izin verilecek istisnalar
İstanbul’a giriş ve çıkışlara izin verilecek istisnalar
161
Ercüment Ovalı aşı çalışmasında ilk testi yaptı
Ercüment Ovalı aşı çalışmasında ilk testi yaptı
417
Miçotakis Türkiye'yi şikayet etti
Miçotakis Türkiye'yi şikayet etti
203
Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya şehit statüsü soruldu
Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya şehit statüsü soruldu
331
Yoğun bakım tedavi ücretleri iki katına çıktı
Yoğun bakım tedavi ücretleri iki katına çıktı
204
IMF: Koronavirüs krizi 2008'den daha ağır
IMF: Koronavirüs krizi 2008'den daha ağır
164
Sızma girişiminde bulunan 24 terörist öldürüldü
Sızma girişiminde bulunan 24 terörist öldürüldü
238
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir