Deaths from coronavirus rise to 11,744 in Spain

Spain recorded the lowest daily deaths of this week on Saturday, the country's Health Ministry said.

809 DEATHS IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

With 809 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country stands at 11,744. Additionally, 7,026 new cases were confirmed, bringing the tally to 124,000.

Yet with Italy’s population of 60 million and Spain’s population of 46 million, Spain has almost reached the same proportional mortality as its Mediterranean neighbor.

Spain also surpassed Italy in the number of confirmed cases in a day. Only the United States has reported more cases.

More than 56,000 people have had to be hospatilized in Spain after contracting the virus, overwhelming the country's intensive care units.

Hospitals overflowing with bodies in Spain WATCH

Data suggests that patients older than 80 years old are rarely admitted in intensive care units.

Spain is also expected to extend its lockdown until April 25, marking 45 days since the quarantine began. This week, economic data confirmed that the month of March was the worst for job losses in Spain’s history.