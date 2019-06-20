Defectors stage hunger strike in Austria

Defectors in a refugee camp in Austria's Trol province staged a hunger strike as their asylum request was rejected by the government, state media said Thursday.

HUNGER STRIKE

The 15 defectors which include a teenage girl have refused to take solid food for the last 48 hours. They want their citizenship application to be reviewed and not to be deported, Austria’s ORF reported.

Austria’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that all the standards are met in the refugee camp and attempts to establish a dialogue with the defectors are in process. The refugee camp has 40 defectors and the hunger strike will not alter the rejection of citizenship application, the statement added.