taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7639
Euro
6.5294
Altın
1385.52
Borsa
95482.23
Gram Altın
255.791

Defectors stage hunger strike in Austria

15 defectors demand from the Austrian government that their citizenship application to be reviewed.

AA | 20.06.2019 - 15:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Defectors in a refugee camp in Austria's Trol province staged a hunger strike as their asylum request was rejected by the government, state media said Thursday.

HUNGER STRIKE

The 15 defectors which include a teenage girl have refused to take solid food for the last 48 hours. They want their citizenship application to be reviewed and not to be deported, Austria’s ORF reported.

Defectors stage hunger strike in Austria

Austria’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that all the standards are met in the refugee camp and attempts to establish a dialogue with the defectors are in process. The refugee camp has 40 defectors and the hunger strike will not alter the rejection of citizenship application, the statement added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mehmet Metiner'in Ekrem İmamoğlu gafı

Mehmet Metiner'in Ekrem İmamoğlu gafı

361
Genelkurmay çatı davasında karar

Genelkurmay çatı davasında karar

216
Kılıçdaroğlu, 'Yargı önünü kesebilir' sözüne cevap verdi

Kılıçdaroğlu, 'Yargı önünü kesebilir' sözüne cevap verdi

421
Merkel bağımsız bir Kürt devleti kurulmasına karşı

Merkel bağımsız bir Kürt devleti kurulmasına karşı

217
Darbeci İlhan Talu hakkında karar

Darbeci İlhan Talu hakkında karar

149
Binali Yıldırım makam aracı iddialarına cevap verdi

Binali Yıldırım makam aracı iddialarına cevap verdi

333
Darbeci Mehmet Dişli'ye 141 kez ağırlaştırılmış müebbet

Darbeci Mehmet Dişli'ye 141 kez ağırlaştırılmış müebbet

175
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir