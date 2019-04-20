taraftar değil haberciyiz
Defense and aviation revenues reach $8.76B in 2018

Last year, Turkey spent $1.45B for researches, development in the defense field.

AA | 20.04.2019 - 09:29..
Turkey's defense and aviation revenues jumped by 31% to reach $8.76 billion year-on-year in 2018, an official announced on Friday.

INCREASE IN DEFENSE AND AVIATION REVENUES

Speaking at an award ceremony in the capital Ankara, İsmail Demir, the head of Defense Industries Presidency, said Turkey’s defense exports also soared by 20% to $2.2 billion during the same period. "Last year, we spent $1.45 billion for researches and development in the defense field," he said. Employment in the defense industry sector surpassed 67,000 last year, Demir added.

INCREASE IN DEFENSE AND AVIATION REVENUES

Underlining the importance of developing and manufacturing original products, he said Turkey will continue its efforts to expand the sector.

Defense and aviation revenues reach $8.76B in 2018

