Democrats pressure for suspending Trump’s Twitter account

A Democratic US senator from the state of California and also a 2020 presidential hopeful, urged social media platform Twitter to suspend the account of US President Donald Trump.

"HIS ACCOUNT SHOULD BE SUSPENDED"

Speaking on CNN late Tuesday, Kamala Harris directly challenged the First Amendment of the US Constitution that holds freedom of speech sacred.

"I, frankly, think that based on... all we've seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress, that he, frankly, should be -- his Twitter account -- should be suspended," she said.

Harris' undemocratic request came on the same day another Democratic lawmaker, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, said Trump should be "imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement".





Harris retweeted Trump's coup tweet with a comment and asked Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey to take action. "Hey, @jack. Time to do something about this," Harris said, asking him to censor a free speech tool the president uses to talk directly to more than 65 million of his followers.