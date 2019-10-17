Democrats urge Trump to restrain Turkey on Syria operation

Democratic leaders in both chambers of Congress on Wednesday urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring a House resolution condemning US President Donald Trump's decision to exit Syria to the Senate floor.

TRUMP WAS SHAKEN UP BY RESOLUTION VOTES

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during an afternoon meeting with senior lawmakers that Trump was "very shaken up" by the 354-60 vote, which saw over two-thirds of House Republicans lend support to the bipartisan resolution.

Sponsored by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Republican Michael McCaul, the resolution "opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations" in northeastern Syria.

During Trump's meeting with a group of two dozen bipartisan senior lawmakers from both chambers, the president called Pelosi a "third-rate politician" and engaged in personal attacks against Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said while addressing reporters.

"This was not a dialogue. It was sort of a diatribe, a nasty diatribe not focused on the facts," he said.

He along with Pelosi and House Majority leader Steny Hoyer walked out of the meeting before it concluded, the lawmakers said, because of Trump's attacks."This crisis required a rational, reasonable discussion between those of us who have been elected by the American people to set policy," he said. "Unfortunately, the meeting deteriorated into a diatribe as Leader Schumer has said, and very offensive accusations being made by the president of the United States."