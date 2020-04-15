taraftar değil haberciyiz
Denmark relaxes coronavirus restrictions on education

Children up to the age of 11 are returning to nurseries and schools across the country.

  World
  World
Denmark relaxes coronavirus restrictions on education

Denmark began reopening schools for younger children on Wednesday after a month-long closure to combat the novel coronavirus, becoming the first country in Europe to do so.

NURSERIES AND PRIMARY SCHOOLS ARE REOPENING

However classes are only resuming in about half of Denmark’s municipalities and in about 35 percent of Copenhagen’s schools, as others have requested more time to adjust to health protocols. All are expected to reopen by April 20.

Denmark relaxes coronavirus restrictions on education

Denmark's move came as European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen set out a roadmap on Wednesday for a gradual lifting of restrictions across the 27-state bloc, but made clear it was not a signal to act immediately.

