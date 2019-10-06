Denmark to send $7.3M to Syria for stabilization efforts

Denmark allocated 50 million Danish kroner ($7.3 million) to mine clearance in northeastern Syria, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Sunday.

"IT'S AN IMPORTANT STEP"

"If we want to win the peace in Syria, prevent ISIL [Daesh] from coming back and create a basis for Syrian refugees to return, then we must deliver a stabilization effort in the country - and so does Denmark. Of course just a step on the road, but important," Kofod said on Twitter.

Denmark will also support the recovery of basic infrastructures, such as water supply and electricity in the region.

The anti-Daesh coalition was formed September 2014 by more than 70 countries to fight the terror group.