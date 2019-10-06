taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6987
Euro
6.2572
Altın
1504.73
Borsa
103463.52
Gram Altın
275.714
Bitcoin
47074.8

Denmark to send $7.3M to Syria for stabilization efforts

Earlier September, the Danish government announced to boost military contributions to Syria to assist the global coalition fight against Daesh.

AA | 06.10.2019 - 17:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Denmark allocated 50 million Danish kroner ($7.3 million) to mine clearance in northeastern Syria, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Sunday.

"IT'S AN IMPORTANT STEP"

"If we want to win the peace in Syria, prevent ISIL [Daesh] from coming back and create a basis for Syrian refugees to return, then we must deliver a stabilization effort in the country - and so does Denmark. Of course just a step on the road, but important," Kofod said on Twitter.

Denmark to send $7.3M to Syria for stabilization efforts

Denmark will also support the recovery of basic infrastructures, such as water supply and electricity in the region.

The anti-Daesh coalition was formed September 2014 by more than 70 countries to fight the terror group.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
1 milyon liralık ödülün vergisi

1 milyon liralık ödülün vergisi

160
Danışmanının Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na yazdığı not

Danışmanının Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na yazdığı not

245
Zamlar ve işsizliği Ekrem İmamoğlu'na bağlayan vatandaş

Zamlar ve işsizliği Ekrem İmamoğlu'na bağlayan vatandaş

411
ABD-Yunan bakanları Osmanlı yenilgisini alaya aldı

ABD-Yunan bakanları Osmanlı yenilgisini alaya aldı

249
Serdar Gürler'den tarihe geçen penaltı

Serdar Gürler'den tarihe geçen penaltı

15
1 milyon ödülün verildiği yarışmayla ilgili konuşulanlar

1 milyon ödülün verildiği yarışmayla ilgili konuşulanlar

94
İstanbul'daki polisler spora başlıyor

İstanbul'daki polisler spora başlıyor

254
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir