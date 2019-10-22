taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8366
Euro
6.5049
Altın
1486.89
Borsa
97942.37
Gram Altın
279.004
Bitcoin
48239.09

Despite Hariri’s reform plan protests continue in Lebanon

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s statements on the economic reform package, anti-government protesters aren’t likely to back down.

AA | 22.10.2019 - 14:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Protesters took to the streets in Lebanon for a sixth day on Tuesday despite an economic reform plan announced by the government.

WRONG ECONOMIC POLICIES CAUSED CHAOS

Demonstrators gathered outside the premises of the Central Bank of Lebanon in the capital Beirut to denounce the "wrong economic policies", local media reported. Banks, schools and universities remained shut on Tuesday.

Despite Hariri’s reform plan protests continue in Lebanon

Mass protests erupted across Lebanon on Thursday against plans to tax calls on Whatsapp and other messaging services.

The demonstrations quickly turned into wider grievances with calls for resignation of the Lebanese government and bringing corrupt officials to accountability.

Despite Hariri’s reform plan protests continue in Lebanon WATCH

On Monday, Hariri announced a package of economic reforms in an attempt to quell the mass protests and growing anger against his cabinet. The plan includes steps to cut Lebanon's huge deficit by slashing salaries of politicians by half and giving financial help to families in poverty.

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, little growth and one of the highest debts ratios in the world, with a debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019, according to a statement by the Lebanese Ministry of Finance in May 2019.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN Türk canlı yayınında ırkçılık kavgası

CNN Türk canlı yayınında ırkçılık kavgası

508
Tayland Kralı, general metresinin rütbesini elinden aldı

Tayland Kralı, general metresinin rütbesini elinden aldı

143
İdo asker oldu

İdo asker oldu

169
Acun Ilıcalı canlı yayındayken Şeyma mesaj attı

Acun Ilıcalı canlı yayındayken Şeyma mesaj attı

119
HDP'li vekillere ayar veren amir

HDP'li vekillere ayar veren amir

168
Kanada'da seçimin galibi belli oldu

Kanada'da seçimin galibi belli oldu

67
Şeyma Subaşı'dan mesaj açıklaması geldi

Şeyma Subaşı'dan mesaj açıklaması geldi

153
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir