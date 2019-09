A Turkish drug detection dog retired Thursday after working a decade for gendarmerie forces in the capital Ankara.

10 YEARS OF DUTY

"We wish happiness in retirement to our colleague Cimri [Stingy] who contributed to the seizure of over 150 kilograms [330 pounds] of drugs in 453 operations during his 10 years of duty," the Gendarmerie General Command said on Twitter.

Cimri celebrated his retirement with barbecued sausages and posed for the cameras.