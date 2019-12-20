taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9342
Euro
6.5979
Altın
1479.14
Borsa
110599.43
Gram Altın
282.297
Bitcoin
42196.34

Deutsche Bank plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs

At the same time, the bank is considering closing 200 to 300 branches.

REUTERS | 20.12.2019 - 09:03..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Deutsche Bank plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs in the private customer business alone in the next few years, writes the Handelsblatt.

So far it was not clear in which areas and how many jobs fell victim to the austerity measures.

NEW HEAD OF CUSTOMER BUSINESS WANTS TO SAVE A BILLION EUROS

The numbers refer to jobs that are located directly in the private customer division, as well as to infrastructure and cross-sectional tasks, such as in IT, as the newspaper reports, citing financial circles.

Deutsche Bank plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs

The new head of German private customer business, Manfred Knof, wants to cut costs radically: instead of 600 million as previously planned, he now wants to save a billion euros in 2022.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İlker Başbuğ: Kanal İstanbul olursa Trakya'yı savunamayız

İlker Başbuğ: Kanal İstanbul olursa Trakya'yı savunamayız

565
Kırıkkale Üniversitesi'nde İstiklal Marşı Arapça okundu

Kırıkkale Üniversitesi'nde İstiklal Marşı Arapça okundu

320
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda tur atlayan takımlar

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda tur atlayan takımlar

20
Elazığ'da valiliğe sitem eden işsiz baba: Çarpıtma var

Elazığ'da valiliğe sitem eden işsiz baba: Çarpıtma var

107
Alman mahkemesi Uber'i yasakladı

Alman mahkemesi Uber'i yasakladı

34
Bakan Abdulhamit Gül, 'iyi hal' indirimini eleştirdi

Bakan Abdulhamit Gül, 'iyi hal' indirimini eleştirdi

146
TSK'daki FETÖ yapılanmasına operasyon

TSK'daki FETÖ yapılanmasına operasyon

65
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir