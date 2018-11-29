taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.1487
Euro
5.8763
Altın
1227.01
Borsa
94889.04
Gram Altın
203.006

Deutsche Bank shares fell after investigators raided headquarters

Shares of the bank slipped toward the bottom of the European benchmark on the news, down more than 4 percent.

REUTERS | 29.11.2018 - 15:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Deutsche Bank shares fell after investigators raided headquarters

German police conducted a search of Deutsche Bank's offices in Frankfurt amid allegations of money laundering.

A total of 170 officials from the Frankfurt prosecutors office, the Federal Criminal Police Office and the tax investigation office were on the scene at the Deutsche Bank headquarters. Investigators are looking into the activities of two Deutsche Bank staff members who are alleged to have helped clients set up off-shore firms to launder money.

SHARES FELL 4% AFTER NEWS

Deutsche Bank shares fell sharply after the news broke. The shares of the bank slipped toward the bottom of the European benchmark on the news, down around 4 percent.

Deutsche Bank shares fell after investigators raided headquarters

They were down 3.73 by 11.50 am CET but these could keep fluctuating.

The company confirmed that police had raided several locations in Germany and that it was co-operating fully with the probe. Paperwork and electronic documents were seized by officials during the raids on the bank's properties.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trafik cezası kesilirken çığlık atan kadın konuştu

Trafik cezası kesilirken çığlık atan kadın konuştu

519
Dolar ve euro eriyor

Dolar ve euro eriyor

461
Meclis'te İYİ Parti ile HDP arasında 'Öcalan' tartışması

Meclis'te İYİ Parti ile HDP arasında 'Öcalan' tartışması

107
Asgari ücret pazarlığı için geri sayım

Asgari ücret pazarlığı için geri sayım

336
Terörist Murat Karayılan'dan itiraf gibi talimat

Terörist Murat Karayılan'dan itiraf gibi talimat

29
Pentagon'un S-400 raporu

Pentagon'un S-400 raporu

100
Demet Akalın ile Okan Kurt barıştı

Demet Akalın ile Okan Kurt barıştı

85
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir