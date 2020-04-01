taraftar değil haberciyiz
Doctor who met Putin last week tests positive for virus

During his visit to the hospital, Putin did not have his protective gear on during a meeting with Protsenko, with whom he was photographed shaking hands.

Doctor who met Putin last week tests positive for virus

A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of Moscow’s main coronavirus hospital last week said on Tuesday he had himself been diagnosed with the virus.

"I'VE ISOLATED MYSELF IN MY OFFICE"

Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he chatted to the doctor, Denis Protsenko. Neither man was wearing protective equipment during their conversation, TV footage from the visit showed.

Doctor who met Putin last week tests positive for virus

Protsenko, writing on Facebook said: “Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel pretty good. I’ve isolated myself in my office. I think the immunity I’ve developed this month is doing its job.”

The Kremlin said that Putin was being regularly tested for coronavirus and that “everything is okay,” the RIA news agency reported. It has previously said that Putin is being protected from viruses and other illnesses “around the clock”.

