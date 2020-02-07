taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9887
Euro
6.5622
Altın
1566.34
Borsa
122090.35
Gram Altın
301.964
Bitcoin
58561.41

Doctor who warned coronavirus outbreak dies in China

A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday.

AA | 07.02.2020 - 14:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Death of a whistleblower doctor, who had raised alarm over the outbreak of the fatal virus in China, has stirred outrage among people.

HE WAS THE ONE WHO ALARMED HIS COLLEGES ABOUT VIRUS

Li Wenliang, who was an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan -- the epicenter of novel coronavirus which has killed nearly 637 persons -- died early Friday morning, according to state-run Global Times.

Doctor who warned coronavirus outbreak dies in China

He was among eight persons who had on Dec. 30 last year informed colleagues that Wuhan was witnessing a deadly outbreak like 2003 SARS disease, the daily said.

Doctor who warned coronavirus outbreak dies in China

Wuhan Central Hospital revealed that at about 2.58 a.m. local time Friday (1858 GMT Thursday) Li was no more.

It was on Dec. 30 that Li diagnosed a patient with SARS-like coronavirus signs. He informed his friends and colleagues and soon landed in a police station. He returned to work but on Jan. 10, he reportedly started coughing followed by fever. Li was hospitalized on Jan. 12. He had been examining virus-infected patients until he was admitted to the hospital.

Doctor who warned coronavirus outbreak dies in China

Mourning Li’s death, Chinese people have expressed anger against the treatment meted out to the deceased doctor. Many people demanded that authorities should tender a posthumous apology to Li.

“None of the police has ever apologized to you. You could have been a national hero, but the dereliction of duty has claimed your life, along with a few hundred innocent lives,” Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted a Chinese user of Weibo social media networking as saying.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Death toll rises to 637 in coronavirus outbreak
Mainland China reports 73 new coronavirus deaths on February 6, toll rises to 637.
China to halve tariffs on US products
Beijing recently lashed out at Washington for "spreading fear and panic" over the coronavirus outbreak, saying it did not extend any help in the fight against the fatal coronavirus.
Another wave of strikes expected to hit France
The pension reform bill is now in the National Assembly where it will be reviewed this week.
Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s speech in Congress
As Trump finished his State of the Union speech, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up, tapped her copy of the speech on the desk and then ripped them in half before putting them back down.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan CNN Türk kararı
Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan CNN Türk kararı
481
ABD El Kaide liderini öldürdüğünü açıkladı
ABD El Kaide liderini öldürdüğünü açıkladı
178
UKOME toplantısından zam kararı çıktı
UKOME toplantısından zam kararı çıktı
930
Koronavirüs nedeniyle 637 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
Koronavirüs nedeniyle 637 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
149
Erdoğan, ekonomideki gelişmeler için yazı işaret etti
Erdoğan, ekonomideki gelişmeler için yazı işaret etti
850
Habertürk canlı yayınında duyulan zam tepkisi
Habertürk canlı yayınında duyulan zam tepkisi
355
Kılıçdaroğlu, İmamoğlu'nun tatiline ilişkin konuştu
Kılıçdaroğlu, İmamoğlu'nun tatiline ilişkin konuştu
180
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir