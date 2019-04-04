taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.62795
Euro
6.32185
Altın
1281.81
Borsa
96099.29
Gram Altın
232.038

ECHR rejects appeals against Turkish counter-terror curfews

Rights court turns back the challenge to curfews in 2015-2016 meant to protect civilians during counter-terror operations.

AA | 04.04.2019 - 15:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Thursday turned back legal challenges to counter-terrorist curfews imposed in Turkey's southeast in late 2015 and early 2016.

OBJECTION FROM ECHR

The curfews were meant as an aid to fight the terrorist PKK in southern cities such as Silopi, Cizre, and Sur where the group declared self-rule and dug trenches for guerrilla warfare. The terrorist PKK broke a cease-fire in July 2015, followed by the self-rule declarations, which led to Turkish counter-terrorist operations against the group. During these operations, security forces imposed a curfew to protect the safety of people's lives and property. A total of 34 appeals went to the ECHR, claiming that Turkey abused human rights during curfew.

ECHR rejects appeals against Turkish counter-terror curfews

The court decided to examine two applications primarily and rejected them as inadmissible on Jan. 29. Referring to its previous decision, the court rejected all of the remaining appeals to challenge the curfew, ruling them as inadmissible on Thursday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
21 ilde oylar yeniden sayılıyor

21 ilde oylar yeniden sayılıyor

185
CHP Sözcüsü: Sonuçta çok fazla değişiklik yok

CHP Sözcüsü: Sonuçta çok fazla değişiklik yok

193
CHP'liler oylarla uyumaya devam ediyor

CHP'liler oylarla uyumaya devam ediyor

505
İtirazların ardından düzeltilen oyların sayısı açıklandı

İtirazların ardından düzeltilen oyların sayısı açıklandı

345
CHP'nin komünist adayı kaybetme nedenini açıkladı

CHP'nin komünist adayı kaybetme nedenini açıkladı

65
Harita paylaşan İsrailli akademisyene yanıt

Harita paylaşan İsrailli akademisyene yanıt

163
Şeyma Subaşı'nın sevgilisi İstanbul'da

Şeyma Subaşı'nın sevgilisi İstanbul'da

154
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir