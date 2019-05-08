taraftar değil haberciyiz
EC's Juncker: EU was wrong to stay silent

As prepares to step down, Head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said that the EU was wrong to stay silent ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

REUTERS | 08.05.2019 - 09:18..
Jean-Claude Juncker thinks heeding David Cameron’s request to stay silent while Brexit campaigners told lies before Britain’s 2016 referendum was the biggest mistake he has made as EU chief executive.

"IT WAS A MISTAKE"

At a Brussels news conference on Tuesday at which he laid out a defense of his record as president of the European Commission, he was asked to name the biggest error of a five-year mandate which ends in October, and he delivered a stinging assessment of the former British leader over the Brexit vote.

After faulting his personal response to a scandal dating to his time as premier of Luxembourg, Juncker said: "The second mistake I made was to listen too carefully to the British government. Cameron. Because the then prime minister asked me not to interfere, not to intervene in the referendum campaign." "It was a mistake not to intervene and not to interfere because we would have been the only ones to destroy the lies which were circulated around. I was wrong to be silent at an important moment."

Juncker has said that he kept out of that British debate, partly because Cameron told him it would be counter-productive. Many EU leaders were irritated, however, that Cameron’s campaign made little mention of the special deal they had given him. Cameron resigned after his defeat, handing over to Theresa May. She has negotiated terms for Britain’s departure but has found them rejected by British lawmakers, delaying Brexit.

Asked if he now believed Britain might stay on, possibly as an awkward member, Juncker made light of the uncertainty, saying he had given up trying to guess British intentions.

