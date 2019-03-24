Egypt naval forces depart to France for naval drill

Egyptian naval forces left for France on Sunday to take part in a joint exercise with French troops, according to the Egyptian military.

THE EXERCISE AIMS EXCHANGE EXPERTISE BETWEEN TWO COUNTRIES

The drill aims to enhance naval security cooperation and exchange expertise between forces of both countries, a military statement said.

The exercise also aims to "get acquainted with different combat doctrines and deal with the latest technologies in combat systems", the statement said.

Since mid-2014, Cairo and Paris have signed a range of arms deals, making France -- alongside the US and Russia -- one of Egypt’s main sources for weapons.