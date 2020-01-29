taraftar değil haberciyiz
Egypt welcomes US' Mideast plan

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything the Israelis have been demanding.

AA | 29.01.2020 - 10:40..
Egypt has welcomed the announcement of the US President Donald Trump to the so-called peace deal.

"WE APPRECIATE US EFFORTS"

In first reaction to the "Deal of the Century," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on Palestinians and Israelis "to carefully consider the proposed plan."

"We appreciate the continued efforts of the US to reach comprehensive and just peace for Palestinian cause," Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his oft-delayed plan to end the Israel-Palestine dispute in the White House where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present, while Palestinian authorities were not represented. During the news conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital".

İlginizi Çekebilir
Social media users worldwide slam Trump’s 'peace' plan
After Trump announced the so-called Middle East peace plan, there were around 60,000 Tweets shared having the hashtag "Free Palestine".
Trump unveils his so-called Mideast peace plan
Trump briefed Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on the 180-page peace plan, spearheaded by his son-in-law and special advisor Jared Kushner, at the White House on Monday.
Netanyahu withdraws request for immunity
Israeli PM has been facing charges including bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases.
President Erdoğan, Trump discuss Libya ceasefire
The two leaders also discussed the fighting in Idlib, which has been the scene of fierce bombings by the Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies.
Trump - Netanyahu toplantısına Türk gazeteciler alınmadı

202
Taksicilerle turizm acentalarının şoförleri arasında kavga

279
Hakan Çalhanoğlu, kupada Milan'ı yarı finale taşıdı

19
2 hafta önce taşındığı bina yıkıldı

80
Metal işçileri zam konusunda işverenle anlaştı

140
Esad rejimi İdlib'in Maarratünnuman ilçesini ele geçirdi

197
Motorine 13 kuruş ÖTV zammı

431
