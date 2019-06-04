Eid al-Fitr Message from Trump

Donald Trump wished Muslims around the world "warmest greetings" as they prepare to mark Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

EID AL-ITR MESSAGE FROM TRUMP

"This sacred day provides Muslims, both in the United States and around the world, an opportunity to renew their commitment to help those less fortunate, to strengthen their faith in God, and to engage in worship and fellowship with others," Trump said in a statement marking the Muslim holy day.

Trump added that he and first lady Melania Trump "hope that this holiday brings joy and peace to all those celebrating, and we pray that communities worldwide feel God’s abundant blessings of love, forgiveness, and goodwill."

Most Muslims will mark the holiday Tuesday, although the provision of the moon sighting could delay it until Wednesday, depending on the community.